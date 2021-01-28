The Macerich Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years.

MAC stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,631,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

