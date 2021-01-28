The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 354,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 355,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $455,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.