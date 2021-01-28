The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 354,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 355,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $455,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.