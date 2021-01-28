The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.45. 12,557,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,920,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

