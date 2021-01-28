The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.45. 12,557,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,920,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
