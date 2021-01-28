The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Down 9.1%

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.00. 3,407,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,005,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in The New York Times by 27.4% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 290.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 232.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 447.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

