The New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The New York Times to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The New York Times stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The New York Times has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

