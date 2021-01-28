The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 0.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.21. 57,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 60,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on shares of The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

