The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.17

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.17 and traded as high as $131.60. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 331,240 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £572.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

