The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $57.85 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 171.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,802,384 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

