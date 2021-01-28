The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

SHW traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $714.92. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,033. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

