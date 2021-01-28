The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.40-27.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of increase mid-to-high single digits (cons +4%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.13 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.40-27.20 EPS.

SHW opened at $717.54 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

