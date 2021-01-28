The Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

