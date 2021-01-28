The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

