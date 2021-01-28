The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

