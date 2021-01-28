The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.88 and last traded at $171.88. Approximately 14,337,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,459,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

