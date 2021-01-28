The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 110,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.