The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

