THEKEY Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.48 million and $28,515.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000815 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

