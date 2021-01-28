Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.72. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 200,550 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

