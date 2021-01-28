ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Up 16.7%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,969,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,368,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THMO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

