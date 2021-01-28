Theta Fuel Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $156.72 million and $4.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00179764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.31 or 0.02173977 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,232,574,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

