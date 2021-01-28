Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $56,887.61 and approximately $3,040.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.62 or 0.99595881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

