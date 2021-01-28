Thisoption (TONS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.69 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $4.32 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

