Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.52 million and $4.22 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00131576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00280487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

