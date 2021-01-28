Thomas Story & Son LLC Acquires 775 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 3M makes up 3.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.42. 27,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

