Thomas Story & Son LLC Decreases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

