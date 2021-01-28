Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

