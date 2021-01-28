Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

