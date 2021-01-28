Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,937 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

