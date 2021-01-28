ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Hits $993,349.70

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $993,349.70 and approximately $39,035.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 51% lower against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

