Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $531,617.60

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $531,617.60 and $14,738.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

