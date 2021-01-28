Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE:TWM opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$297.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$273.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

