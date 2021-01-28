TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $360,150.22

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. TigerCash has a market cap of $360,150.22 and approximately $2.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00421946 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

