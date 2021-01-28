Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Trading Down 2.2%

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.23. 20,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 33,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.13% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

