TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

