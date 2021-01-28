Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.02

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and traded as low as $50.68. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 22,822 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

