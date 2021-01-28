Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 8.5%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,841,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,778,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

