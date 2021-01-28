TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

VREYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. TORC Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

