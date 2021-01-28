Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Tops $446,767.03

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $74.46 or 0.00235742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 87.5% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $446,767.03 and $823,452.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00285798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

