Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.