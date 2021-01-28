Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50 to $6.90 EPS.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

