Traders Buy High Volume of e.l.f. Beauty Put Options (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 701 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Shares of ELF opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

