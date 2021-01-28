Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

