Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 5.9%

Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) (CVE:XTM) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 82,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.

Transition Metals Corp. (XTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium projects, which include Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Nunavut, Saskatchewan Copper, and Abitibi gold projects. The company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aylmer IOCG property consisting of 43 mining claims covering an area of 1,455 hectares located in the north of Lake Wanapitei near Sudbury, Ontario.

