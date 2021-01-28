Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.51 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $81.69 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,442,017 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

