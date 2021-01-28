Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to Outperform at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

