Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to Outperform at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.08.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
