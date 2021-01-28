Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,234.35

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,234.35 and traded as high as $1,411.00. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,381.50, with a volume of 459,985 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.40 ($18.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,374.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,234.35. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,151.25.

In other news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £930.94 ($1,216.28). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 215 shares of company stock valued at $260,486.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

