Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.58. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 82,920 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

