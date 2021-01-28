Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE TCN traded up C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7506122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

