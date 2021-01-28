Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
TSE TCN traded up C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90.
In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.
About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.
