Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.67 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.67 ($0.48). 78,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 396,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.95. The firm has a market cap of £38.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

Get Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider James Kelly acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.