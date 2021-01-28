Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.85. 2,244,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,430,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,797 shares of company stock worth $558,755 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.